PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - March 5

HANOI, March 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS (vietnamnews.vnagency.com.vn)

-- The State Bank of Vietnam has won government approval to trade in gold bars in an effort to stabilise the domestic gold market and to stock gold bullion as foreign exchange reserves, following a directive signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam is expected to ship 600,000 tonnes of rice in March for export, nearly doubling from an estimated 340,000 tonnes last month, the Vietnam Food Association said.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam is scheduled to launch a small satellite in April to monitor the environment, natural disasters and natural resources, the environment ministry said. Part of the 55.8 million euro investment for VNREDSat-1 satellite will come from the French government’s aid.

TUOI TRE

-- The Vietnam Sugar and Sugarcane Association and the Agriculture Ministry will seek the trade ministry’s approval to allow sugar producers to export 400,000 tonnes of the sweetener with 360,000 tonnes of stock carried over from 2012, its chairman Nguyen Thanh Long said.

THANH NIEN

-- Vietnam may record a trade surplus this year with its imports shrinking so far in 2013, the Industry and Trade Ministry’s export and import department said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam’s January-February state budget revenues edged down 1.9 percent from a year earlier to an estimated 114.8 trillion dong ($5.5 billion), the Finance Ministry said.

-- Vietnam’s electricity output and imports this year could rise 11 percent from 2012 to a combined 133.44 billion kilowatts, the Industry and Trade Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)