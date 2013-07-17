FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2013 / 1:56 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - July 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The central bank said it sold all 26,000 taels of gold on offer at an auction on Tuesday.

-- Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) said it would decrease its one-month term in dong deposit rates by 1.5 percent to 5 percent after Vietcombank and Agribank cut their rates last week.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam has 23 businesses operating in Myanmar and four projects have been granted licences with a total investment of around $600 million, said the chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Business Investors in Myanmar.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The value of mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam increased five times to $5.1 billion from 2009 to 2012, including mergers and share sales in the banking system and Masan Group’s purchase of 53 percent of Vinacafe Bien Hoa, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
