PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - July 22

HANOI, July 22 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

-- Vietcombank pre-tax earnings reached 2.6 trillion dong ($123 million) in the first six months in 2013, equal to 45 percent of its target this year and those of Sacombank were 1.4 trillion dong for the same period, or 52 percent of its 2013 goal, according to reports by the banks.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Total exports in Samsung Electronics Vietnam, a 100 percent investment from South Korean giant Samsung Electronics , increased from $1 billion in 2010 to $12.6 billion in 2012, according to the company.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The trade deficit from the start of 2013 until mid July was $755 million, equal to 1.1 percent of total exports from Vietnam, the customs department said.

-- State-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT) has invested 723.8 billion dong in some 20 projects that have not seen profit for between three and five years, according to the government inspectorate department. ($1=21,223 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)