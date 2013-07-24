FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - July 24
July 24, 2013 / 1:55 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - July 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 24 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Dairy maker Vinamilk’s net profit rose 22 percent to 3,345 billion dong ($158 million) in the first six months of 2013 from the same period last year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The army-run Viettel telecommunications group, which a holds 60 percent stake in Haiti’s Teleco SA since September 2011, garnered 20 percent of Haiti’s mobile phone market, according to the Haitian trade minister.

-- The government has instructed Vietnam National Shipping Lines (Vinalines) to complete procedures to bankrupt two of its subsidiaries, while another state-run company, Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry Group (Vinashin), plans to close operation of 216 subsidiaries.

-- Two-way trade between India and Vietnam is expected to hit $5 billion this year, according to the trade ministry.

-- Mercedes Benz increased its investment in Vietnam by opening its $10 million first electro-dipping coating facility in Ho Chi Minh City, the company said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
