PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - July 29
July 29, 2013 / 1:46 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - July 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, July 29 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Credit growth in the first seven months was estimated to 4.91 percent, far from the government’s full-year growth target of 12 percent, according to official data.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Foreign direct investment pledges during the first seven months of this year surged 19.6 percent over the same period last year to $11.91 billion, with the biggest pledges from Singapore, according to government statistics.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The size of Vietnam bond market increased 1.7 times to nearly 500 trillion dong ($23.6 billion) from 2011 to 2013, the Vietnam Bond Market Association said.

-- Temporary stocks of rice reached around 70 percent of target volume in the summer-autumn crop due to heavy rains in the Mekong delta that cut supplies and pushed prices up, Vietnam’s foods association said.

$1=21,213 dong Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
