PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Aug 6

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Remittances to Vietnam through Ho Chi Minh City-based banks in the first seven months of 2013 rose 19 percent to $2.2 billion from a year earlier, the central bank branch in the city said.

LAO DONG

-- More than 10,000 cases of Fonterra-made milk powder have been recalled in Vietnam as part of nearly 13,000 cases which have been imported, a representative of the product owner in Vietnam said, following the product contamination first announced in New Zealand.

TUOI TRE

-- Many commercial banks reported major falls in their profits in the first six months of 2013.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Asian Development Bank said it will lend $410 million to help Vietnam build roads linking Ho Chi Minh City with the Mekong Delta under a $810 million project, which is also funded by the Australian government and a South Korean bank.

-- Vietnam's pepper output reached 95,000 tonnes this year, a drop of 15 percent from 2012, the Vietnam Pepper Association said. The country has nearly 10,000 tonnes in stock carried forward from last year, while 94,000 tonnes had been exported so far in 2013, customs and industry reports said.