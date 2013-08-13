PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Aug 13

HANOI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Japan’s Marubeni was interested, and will conduct a feasibility study of a metro system project in the central city of Danang, a city official said. Danang plans to build the metro system in 2030.

TUOI TRE

-- Farmers have cut down around 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres) of cocoa in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre due to falling prices of the commodity and switched to other crops, provincial officials and farmers said. Ben Tre used to have about 10,000 hectares of planted cocoa.

THANH NIEN

-- The central bank said it has sold 1.37 million taels, or nearly 53 tonnes, of gold via auctions in the past four months, as part of 56.8 tonnes on offer.

LAO DONG

-- As of Oct. 1, any businesses operating gambling games in Vietnam caught with offering the service to Vietnamese nationals would be fined up to 200 million dong ($9,500), a government decree said. The games are allowed only for foreigners or Vietnamese people with a foreign passport. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)