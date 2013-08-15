PRESS DIGEST - Vietnam - Aug 15

HANOI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

TUOI TRE

-- Ma San Group Corp, a Ho Chi Minh City-based food processing firm, said its second quarter net profit rose 7 percent from a year ago to 1.11 trillion dong ($52.7 million).

THANH NIEN

-- The government has submitted to the National Assembly’s Standing Committee a draft law on the operation of casinos in Vietnam, which, if approved, will come into force on Jan. 1, 2014.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- PetroVietnam Gas Corp, a subsidiary of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam, said its net profit in the first half of 2013 soared 54 percent from a year ago to 7.2 trillion dong ($342 million).