PRESS DIGEST- Vietnam - Aug 26

HANOI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Banks in Vietnam recorded a lending growth of 5.3 percent at the end of July compared with that at the end of December 2012, and the sector’s annual 12 percent credit growth target is attainable, a central bank official said.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam has more than 50 airports, with a combined investment value of $75 billion and designed to handle 200 million travellers per year, but the current passenger count is only about 12 million, a 94 percent wastage of the total capacity, said an expert at the Vietnam Science and Economics Association.

DAU TU

-- Banks have set aside 71.7 trillion dong ($3.4 billion) in provisional funds to help protect against bad loans, an increase of 11.7 percent from the end of 2012, but the funds remained below requirement, the central bank said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)