FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Vietnam - Sept 6
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Nissan Motor Co
September 6, 2013 / 1:56 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST-Vietnam - Sept 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Forty people, including 25 teachers, were feared dead or missing in flash floods in northern provinces in the past three days, provincial officials said.

NHAN DAN

-- The Vietnam Fatherland Front appointed Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Thien Nhan, also a Politburo member, as the president of the organisation after a meeting on Thursday.

TUOI TRE

-- By 2015 Vietnam will allow only 150 companies to export rice to ensure smooth delivery, according to a trade ministry directive.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Norway’s Norges Bank plans to buy 1 million shares of Vinamilk between Sept. 5 and Oct. 4, adding to its current holding of 1.8 million shares in the dairy product maker, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.