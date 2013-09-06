PRESS DIGEST-Vietnam - Sept 6

HANOI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Forty people, including 25 teachers, were feared dead or missing in flash floods in northern provinces in the past three days, provincial officials said.

NHAN DAN

-- The Vietnam Fatherland Front appointed Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Thien Nhan, also a Politburo member, as the president of the organisation after a meeting on Thursday.

TUOI TRE

-- By 2015 Vietnam will allow only 150 companies to export rice to ensure smooth delivery, according to a trade ministry directive.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Norway’s Norges Bank plans to buy 1 million shares of Vinamilk between Sept. 5 and Oct. 4, adding to its current holding of 1.8 million shares in the dairy product maker, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)