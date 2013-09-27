FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST-Vietnam - Sept 27
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
September 27, 2013 / 2:07 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST-Vietnam - Sept 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Vietnamese government lacks sufficient resources to reform the economy as restructuring ship-builder Vinashin alone could cost $5 billion, economists said at a conference on Thursday.

-- A 24-year-old man who aimed to set up a “H‘Mong Kingdom” in the northern Dien Bien province was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of probation for propaganda against the state of Vietnam, according to the local government.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIET NAM

-- Confectionery firm Kinh Do said it sold 2,600 tonnes of moon cakes during the mid-autumn festival 2013, 10 percent higher than the target.

LAO DONG

-- Official Development Assistance in Vietnam from January-September was pledged at $4.6 billion, up 8.8 percent on year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said.

THANH NIEN

-- The central bank sold 59.9 tonnes of gold in 61 gold auctions from March 28 to Sept. 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.