PRESS DIGEST-Vietnam - Sept 27

HANOI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The Vietnamese government lacks sufficient resources to reform the economy as restructuring ship-builder Vinashin alone could cost $5 billion, economists said at a conference on Thursday.

-- A 24-year-old man who aimed to set up a “H‘Mong Kingdom” in the northern Dien Bien province was sentenced to three years in prison and three years of probation for propaganda against the state of Vietnam, according to the local government.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIET NAM

-- Confectionery firm Kinh Do said it sold 2,600 tonnes of moon cakes during the mid-autumn festival 2013, 10 percent higher than the target.

LAO DONG

-- Official Development Assistance in Vietnam from January-September was pledged at $4.6 billion, up 8.8 percent on year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment said.

THANH NIEN

-- The central bank sold 59.9 tonnes of gold in 61 gold auctions from March 28 to Sept. 25, according to the State Bank of Vietnam. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)