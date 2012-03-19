PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Some of the biggest names on Wall Street are lining up to become landlords to cash-strapped Americans by bidding on pools of foreclosed properties being sold by Fannie Mae.

* The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to announce that taxpayers reaped a $25 billion profit on mortgage bonds purchased at the height of the financial crisis.

* GM and Peugeot aim to begin joint development of at least two cars by this fall, under an alliance that Akerson says changes how GM does business.

* United Parcel Service is close to a $6.8 billion deal to acquire Dutch rival TNT Express, a tie-up that would create a dominant package-shipping company in Europe.

* Biotech firms have seen venture financing decline amid the weak economy and poor returns on stock offerings.

* The outcome of the Greek credit-default swaps masks flaws in the contracts that have rattled investors and are leading to calls to revamp how the swaps are handled for defaulting sovereign nations.

* Dynegy Inc on Friday defended moving assets from a subsidiary to the parent company before the subsidiary filed for bankruptcy protection, fighting back against a bankruptcy examiner who called the transaction a “fraudulent transfer.”