PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mitt Romney racked up a decisive victory in the Illinois primary, shoring up his claim that he will inevitably take the Republican presidential nomination.
* The Supreme Court jolted the biotechnology industry with a unanimous ruling that threw out two medical-testing patents and suggested companies need to do more to prove their discoveries are really new.
* U.S. trade officials slapped modest tariffs on imports of Chinese solar panels, giving a partial victory to solar-equipment manufacturers in the U.S. but stopping short of harsh duties that could spark a trade war.
* EU regulators are taking a closer look at the proposed Glencore - Xstrata merger after other companies said the deal would create too powerful a player in zinc, nickel and coal.
* Meg Whitman wants to unite Hewlett-Packard Co’s personal-computer business with its printing unit, said people familiar with the matter, in her latest move to turn around the struggling technology giant.
* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc has once again hired restructuring advisers, said people familiar with the matter, as the textbook publisher tries to tackle a heavy debt load while important customers pull back.