PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21

March 21 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Mitt Romney racked up a decisive victory in the Illinois primary, shoring up his claim that he will inevitably take the Republican presidential nomination.

* The Supreme Court jolted the biotechnology industry with a unanimous ruling that threw out two medical-testing patents and suggested companies need to do more to prove their discoveries are really new.

* U.S. trade officials slapped modest tariffs on imports of Chinese solar panels, giving a partial victory to solar-equipment manufacturers in the U.S. but stopping short of harsh duties that could spark a trade war.

* EU regulators are taking a closer look at the proposed Glencore - Xstrata merger after other companies said the deal would create too powerful a player in zinc, nickel and coal.

* Meg Whitman wants to unite Hewlett-Packard Co’s personal-computer business with its printing unit, said people familiar with the matter, in her latest move to turn around the struggling technology giant.

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishers Inc has once again hired restructuring advisers, said people familiar with the matter, as the textbook publisher tries to tackle a heavy debt load while important customers pull back.

