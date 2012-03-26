PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 26

March 26 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Distrust of the government’s handling of money matters has turned Zimbabwe into a nation of hoarders. The grubby graying American dollars on Zimbabwe’s streets -- including bountiful supplies of $2 bills -- attest to a robust cash economy that largely bypasses the country’s banks.

* U.S. businesses see slowing sales growth in China this year, while nearly half rate the nation’s economic slowdown as a top risk factor.

* Yahoo said it would appoint three new independent directors to its board in April, as the Internet company aims to complete an overhaul of its board and leadership while avoiding a proxy fight with an unhappy large shareholder.

* Some of the world’s largest insurance companies are gearing up to compete for ING Groep NV’s Asian life insurance arm, potentially creating a bidding war that could reach $6 billion for what is considered a good franchise in the world’s fastest-growing insurance market.

* An experimental Merck & Co anticlotting drug proved effective in a study at preventing heart attacks for patients with heart disease, but the cost was a sharp increase in the risk of significant bleeding.