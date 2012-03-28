FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 28
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
#Funds News
March 28, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Goldman Sachs agreed to change its board structure in order to persuade a union pension fund to drop a shareholder proposal that could have cost Lloyd Blankfein his job as chairman.

* Basketball legend Magic Johnson led a group that won an auction for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, marking the final chapter of a soap-opera style saga for the franchise.

* BATS Global Markets’ directors voted to remove Joe Ratterman as chairman, while expressing unanimous support for him to stay on as the company’s chief executive.

* In recent months, lawyers for Edith O‘Brien, the assistant treasurer at MF Global, offered a so-called proffer as part of an effort to negotiate immunity from prosecution in exchange for her cooperation with federal investigators.

* Japanese securities regulators sought additional charges against Olympus and five individuals for their alleged involvement in the company’s $1.5 billion accounting scandal.

* The Fed’s response to the 2008 financial crisis prevented a more severe recession, Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a comprehensive defense of the central bank’s actions.

