PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30

* Federal authorities are struggling to crack down on what they describe as a widespread scheme that has already likely defrauded the Internal Revenue Service of billions of dollars using the stolen identities of Puerto Rican citizens.

* U.S. companies with junk credit ratings are piling into the debt markets at a record pace, seizing on some of the lowest borrowing costs in history and strong demand from investors craving higher returns.

* The first outside audit of Apple’s supply chain found excessive working hours and health and safety issues at its largest manufacturer, Hon Hai.

* A series of recent developments in India have increased the perception that the country has a risky business environment where policies suddenly can turn hostile.

* Google, undaunted by a short-lived attempt to sell a smartphone on its own, is now pushing into Apple’s iPad market by selling tablets directly to consumers through an online store.

* BATS Global Markets Inc is considering suspending its efforts to recruit corporate listings after a software glitch last Friday derailed the exchange operator’s IPO, people familiar with the matter said.

* Best Buy Co, which once out-muscled rivals with stores as big as 58,000 square feet, is moving away from the “big box” business model that it long used to crush competitors in consumer-electronics retailing.