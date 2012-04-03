FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President Barack Obama said a Supreme Court overturn of the health-care law would be a prime example of the judicial activism that conservatives have derided.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is examining Groupon’s revision of its first set of financial results as a public company.

* Avon Products, weakened by poor financial results, a long-running bribe probe and a lame-duck CEO, is now in play after Coty Inc made an unsolicited $10 billion takeover offer.

* U.S. regulators alleged a “wash trading scheme of massive proportion” by Royal Bank of Canada, which was accused of unlawfully trading stock futures in order to get tax benefits.

* Dropbox followed the Internet start-up playbook to a tee last year, riding the Web boom and raising $250 million at a $4 billion valuation. Now comes the hard part: Living up to the hype.

* Express Scripts and Medco won government approval for their merger, setting the stage for the creation of a massive pharmacy-benefit manager.

* Illumina Inc’s board unanimously rejected Swiss drug maker Roche Holding AG’s sweetened takeover offer, saying the revised bid is still inadequate and opportunistic.

* Meat processor AFA Foods Inc filed for bankruptcy court protection Monday, saying a national controversy over a common filler for ground beef severely curbed consumer demand for its products.

