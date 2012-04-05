FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 5, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 6 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* New York’s top financial regulator is expanding an investigation of insurers that force homeowners insurance on borrowers.

* Fears that central banks may soon end efforts to support financial markets and fresh concerns about Europe drove down stock markets around the world.

* Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins and Hachette are close to settling an e-book price-fixing probe with the Justice Department. Apple and two other publishers are holding out.

* The market for pools of loans to “junk”-rated companies is coming back, driven by investors’ hunger for high-risk, high-return securities. It has topped $6.8 billion this year, the fastest pace in four years.

* Yahoo confirmed it would eliminate 2,000 jobs, or 14 percent of its global work force, a move expected to yield about $375 million of annual savings.

* Callaway Golf Co agreed to sell the intellectual-property rights to its Top-Flite golf equipment and accessories brand to Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.