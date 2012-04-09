PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The firm Pipeline said it filled stock investors’ orders by matching them with opposite orders from other investors, but as the SEC said in a settlement last fall, most of the orders actually were filled by an internal Pipeline affiliate that was trading ahead of the Pipeline clients.

* The FDA approved an Eli Lilly test that can help detect Alzheimer‘s-a potential boon to treatment and developing drugs against the disease.

* The fight over the proposed Empire State Building public offering, which has aroused King Kong-size passions, has moved to a new battleground: a spat between small investors and the Malkin family over taxes arising from the iconic skyscraper’s coming listing.

* Share prices have defied skeptics this year, registering strong gains even as first-quarter earnings estimates have been declining. That raises the prospect of a jolt to investors when reporting season begins this week.

* Water-park owner Great Wolf Resorts said KSL Capital Patners raised its bid for the company to $7 a share.

* Authorities in the U.S. and Libya are investigating oil giants such as Italy’s Eni SpA and France’s Total SA over their past relations with the fallen Libyan regime, potentially casting a cloud on the companies’ ambitions to expand their foothold in the country with the largest oil reserves in Africa.