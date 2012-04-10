FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 10, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The nation’s major wireless providers have agreed to a deal with the U.S. government to build a central database of stolen cellphones -- part of a broad effort to tame an explosion of thefts nationwide.

* President Barack Obama and fellow Democrats plan to press Republicans this week to support a minimum tax on millionaires-known as the “Buffett Rule.”

* AOL struck a $1.1 billion deal to sell and license hundreds of patents to Microsoft, spotlighting an escalating arms race among tech titans.

* The banks and other firms that collect payments from mortgage borrowers and handle their defaults are drawing scrutiny from a new U.S. regulator, following widespread abuses in foreclosures during the housing crisis.

* More regulatory action may be needed to safeguard the money-market mutual fund industry, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a speech Monday night.

* Donald Layton, the former chief executive of online brokerage firm E*Trade Financial Corp has emerged as the front-runner for the top job at Freddie Mac, the government-controlled mortgage-finance giant, according to people familiar with the matter.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.