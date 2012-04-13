FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 13
#Funds News
April 13, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Google unveiled a 2-for-1 stock split designed to assuage investors while also allowing its founders to maintain their control over the company.

* A surprising boost in global oil inventories is blunting the possibility that sanctions against Iran will drive up oil prices on the eve of nuclear talks with the West.

* Best Buy’s investigation into the personal conduct of former CEO Brian Dunn is exploring whether he misused company assets in the course of an alleged relationship with a female subordinate.

* Barnes & Noble Inc bore the brunt of Wednesday’s antitrust settlement between the U.S. government and three major book publishers, losing 6.4 percent of its market value on Thursday alone and tumbling 17 percent this month.

* Roche Holding AG Thursday stepped up its courtship of U.S. gene-sequencing company Illumina, again signalling the Swiss company might find extra value in the reluctant target if Illumina agrees to begin takeover talks.

