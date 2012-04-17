PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The meteoric stock-price rise that has propelled Apple to become the world’s most-valuable company is showing signs of faltering, threatening to drag the market down with it.

* Spain warned it could seize control of finances in regional governments as it struggles to cut its deficit and shore up investor confidence.

* U.S. regulators gave approval for Egan-Jones Ratings to rate bonds and other securities despite having serious concerns about the firm’s internal procedures and staffing levels.

* If history is any guide, Carlyle could have its challenges convincing potential owners of the virtues of a publicly traded private-equity firm.

* A federal judge is weighing whether officials of bankrupt Jefferson County, Alabama, can divert money that would have gone to pay JPMorgan Chase and other debtholders in order to upgrade its leaky sewer system.

* The World Bank’s board named Jim Yong Kim as its next president, maintaining the U.S.’s seven-decade lock on the post despite the first challenge by candidates from other countries.

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving to address criticism that it doesn’t adequately weigh the economic impact of its regulations, a problem that has led to rules overturned in the courts and delays of key policies.