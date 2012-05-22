PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facebook shares skidded on their second day on the stock market, leaving some investors in the red and raising questions about whether the company and its lead banker, Morgan Stanley, botched the deal.

* Dozens of Roman Catholic dioceses, schools and other institutions sued the Obama administration over a mandate requiring most employers to provide birth-control coverage.

* The trading blunders that have cost JPMorgan Chase & Co at least $2 billion are shaping up as a boon for some of the bank’s biggest rivals.

* One of Wall Street’s quant pioneers, Robert Jones, is changing his tune -- somewhat. The answer to improving the computer-driven stock-trading model is to weave in research from analysts, but to leave out the biases and emotions that can creep into final trading decisions.

* Some CEOs delivered more bang for the buck, while others were well rewarded despite poor results.

* EU leaders headed for a potential showdown this week after France and Germany appeared no closer to a compromise on reviving euro-zone growth.

* The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) is suing several big banks over soured mortgage securities that were purchased by failed lenders the regulator seized in 2009.