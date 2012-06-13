PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Justice Department is conducting a wide-ranging antitrust investigation into whether cable companies are acting improperly to quash nascent competition from online video, according to people familiar with the matter.

* JPMorgan’s Dimon is expected to tell a Senate hearing that he feels “terrible” about the bank’s costly trading blunder and has appointed new managers to fix the problems.

* U.S. lawmakers investigating spying threats from China are pressing two Chinese telecommunications firms active in U.S. markets for details about their relationship with the Chinese government and with U.S. companies.

* ING Bank has agreed to pay a record penalty of $619 million for illegally moving billions of dollars through the U.S. banking system on behalf of Cuban and Iranian clients and threatening to fire employees if they failed to conceal the origin of the money.

* Global Payments Inc, the payments processor that was hit earlier this year with a big data breach, said the incident may have been broader than initially estimated.

* Dell Inc disclosed plans to pay a quarterly dividend, becoming the latest technology company looking to boost shareholder value and attract a new group of investors.

* Lawyers hired by Wal-Mart Stores Inc to evaluate its anti corruption policies have recommended adding India and South Africa to a review that includes Mexico, Brazil and China, said a letter to the company from congressional Democrats.

* Verizon Wireless lifted the curtain on its long-awaited shared-data plans that allow users to put additional devices under one umbrella.

* Former British Prime Minister John Major, testifying before a media-ethics inquiry in London, said News Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch in 1997 tried to persuade him to change his stance on Europe in exchange for support from his newspapers.

* BP Plc said Tuesday that it began the start-up process of Galapagos, one of its major oil-and-gas projects in the deep-water U.S. Gulf of Mexico.