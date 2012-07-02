PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The chairman of Barclays Plc, Marcus Agius, will step down amid fallout from the bank’s $453 million settlement of an interest-rate manipulation probe, according to three people close to the bank.

* Mexico’s former ruling party, promising to put the country back in the big leagues of emerging economies, claimed a presidential victory Sunday, appearing to cap a remarkable comeback for a party once called “the perfect dictatorship” for its long grip on power.

* Apple Inc will pay $60 million to settle a trademark dispute with a Chinese company over the iPad name, according to a Chinese court, potentially resolving a case that illustrated new intellectual-property challenges for foreign businesses in China.

* A plan by world powers for a Syrian political transition appeared doomed Sunday, with Bashar al-Assad’s regime interpreting the outcome as a fresh lifeline from Russia - its principal international backer - while the lack of any reference in the plan to Mr. Assad’s departure from office angered the Syrian opposition.

* Dell Inc is close to striking a deal to buy Quest Software Inc after trumping a private-equity group, and an announcement could come as early as Monday, people familiar with the matter said.