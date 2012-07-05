FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 5
#Funds News
July 5, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A day after abruptly resigning amid a mushrooming scandal over interest-rate manipulation, former Barclays Plc chief Robert Diamond on Wednesday was assailed by British lawmakers for the bank’s actions, in a preview of the scrutiny likely to lie ahead for other big lenders that are under investigation.

* Scientists said they found a subatomic particle resembling the long-elusive Higgs boson, a landmark discovery that could explain why particles have mass and, by extension, why stars, planets and all other objects in the universe exist at all.

* Apple Inc’s component suppliers in Asia are preparing for mass production in September of a tablet computer with a smaller screen than the iPad, people familiar with the situation said, suggesting a launch for the device is near.

* Volkswagen AG said late Wednesday it reached an agreement to acquire the rest of the Porsche sports-car business it doesn’t own, completing a turbulent takeover effort nearly three years in the making.

* A hedge fund managed by the investment firm of Alphonse “Buddy” Fletcher Jr. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Manhattan, as the firm faces a mounting legal challenge.

