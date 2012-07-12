RPT-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 12

July 12 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials sent new signals they are seriously considering more actions to bolster the economic recovery but disappointed many investors by not indicating they are committed to taking action.

* Former partners of failed law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf llp were offered a stark choice Wednesday: give back as much as $103.6 million in pay and other benefits, or face years of litigation.

* TMX Group Inc, Canada’s top exchange operator, is in talks to acquire U.S. exchange group Direct Edge Holdings llc, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that would add a significant international player to the competitive U.S. stock-trading industry.

* Renault SA lowered its sales-growth target for 2012 as the sputtering European economy offset growth elsewhere.

* German tax inspectors in recent weeks have been raiding the homes of Credit Suisse Group AG clients suspected of evading taxes, according to bank and German government officials.

* Supervalu Inc, whose 4,400 stores include brands such as Albertsons and Jewel-Osco, said it is considering selling all or part of the company and will suspend its quarterly dividend.

* SkyWest Inc on Wednesday announced plans to buy up to 100 Mitsubishi Regional Jets, becoming the second U.S. carrier to commit to the new plane.

* U.S. aluminium company Alcoa Inc has signed new multi-year agreements valued at about $1.4 billion to supply Airbus with products for virtually all of the passenger-jet maker’s commercial programs, including the new A350.

* Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced new austerity measures Wednesday that should help Madrid cut its budget deficit by 65 billion ($80 billion) through to 2015, and warned the euro-zone’s fourth-largest economy may not grow at all next year.

* Official data due this week are expected to show growth in China slowing to its lowest rate since the global financial crisis. But some economists say they are turning up evidence that the true picture could be even worse.

* India is about to get its third national stock exchange, just as trading volume here dwindles. MCX Stock Exchange Ltd, known as MCX-SX, has received approval from India’s capital-markets regulator to offer trading in equities and related products, the exchange said.

* Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday tried to counter the slowness with its eighth consecutive rate cut to a record 8 percent low, as many economists say the nation’s plan must be redrawn as revival efforts fall short.