PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 10
#Market News
September 10, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 10

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Treasury Department said it would sell $18 billion of American International Group Inc stock in a public offering, slashing its stake by more than half and making the government a minority shareholder for the first time since the financial crisis was roaring in September 2008.

* BP Plc is close to a deal to sell some of its Gulf of Mexico offshore oil fields for around $7 billion to Plains Exploration & Production Co, people familiar with the matter said, as BP continues to divest itself of assets to pay for the 2010 oil spill in the region.

* With two months to Election Day, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney faces the disconcerting reality that he isn’t winning most of the states he would need to beat President Barack Obama. A new Public Policy Polling survey released Sunday, taken after both parties’ conventions, found Obama leading Romney 50 percent to 45 percent in Ohio, an improvement on the president’s earlier advantage.

* In a bid to battle the “showrooming” phenomenon that is hurting big-box retailers, Toys “R” Us Inc is expected to disclose Monday that it plans to sell a proprietary tablet designed for children.

* French President François Hollande on Sunday sought to brace the nation for its toughest budgetary effort of the past six decades, as he outlined a raft of austerity measures-including a controversial tax on the rich-to shore up public finances.

