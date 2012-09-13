FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 13
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2012 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The following were the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Airbus parent European Aeronautic Defence & Space Co and Britain’s BAE Systems Plc said they are in advanced merger talks to create the world’s largest aerospace-and-defense company, leapfrogging U.S. rivals.

* Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 5 on Wednesday, packed with new features. The phone is thinner and has a bigger display. It can connect to 4G data networks and has faster processing. Its Siri virtual assistant has grown more powerful.

* Germany’s highest court cautiously approved the creation of the euro zone’s permanent bailout facility, but insisted that the country keep its effective veto on all of the vehicle’s decisions, a ruling that removes a question mark over two crucial elements of the euro zone’s plans for mastering its debt crisis.

* A plan to create a banking union with a single regulator for all euro-zone banks has become the latest battleground between Germany and its partners over the future shape of the currency area.

* The U.S. Justice Department has asked a federal judge to impose a $1 billion criminal fine on Taiwan’s AU Optronics Corp because of its March conviction for participating in a scheme to fix prices on liquid-crystal-display panels.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.