FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 8
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The number of people sickened with fungal meningitis from tainted spinal steroid injections has now risen to 91 in nine states, including seven deaths, federal officials said.

* China’s Huawei poses a national-security threat and may have violated U.S. laws, a year-long investigation by the House intelligence committee has concluded.

* Government officials negotiating terms for the proposed merger of BAE Systems and Airbus parent EADS remain deadlocked over key issues including state ownership stakes.

* YouTube expands the program to produce content for its video website as it seeks more ad dollars.

* The U.K. government is laying out the battle lines for additional austerity measures even as it faces pressure to reboot the country’s faltering economy.

* Real-estate tycoon Sam Zell is close to tapping the top executive at one of his residential-real-estate companies to replace the chief executive of Zell’s international business, who stunned the real-estate industry when he departed suddenly last month, according to people briefed on the matter.

* Foxconn Technology Group, the parent of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, a major Apple Inc supplier, said Saturday two disputes between employees occurred at one of its China manufacturing plants this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.