PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 29
#Funds News
October 29, 2012 / 7:25 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Stock and options exchanges and their regulators will close U.S. markets on Monday, the first unscheduled, market-wide shutdown since September 2001, as Wall Street braced for Hurricane Sandy’s approach.

* UBS AG is aiming to eliminate as many as 15 lines of business and a third or more of the jobs at its investment-banking division as part of a plan to restore the business to health, according to people involved with the effort.

* Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp has expressed interest in buying book publisher Penguin Group, potentially undermining merger discussions between Penguin and Random House, people familiar with the situation said.

* Honda Motor Co Ltd slashed its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year, citing lower-than-expected vehicle sales and the impact of the strong yen.

* Demand for displays used in smartphones and tablets helped LG Display Co Ltd post its first quarterly net profit in a year, though its earnings missed analysts’ forecasts.

* The pain at Viacom Inc’s children’s cable network has spread to its grown-up channels. Comedy Central’s prime-time audience fell 19 percent in the four weeks through Oct. 21, while MTV’s viewership declined 32 percent in the same period, according to Nielsen.

* Federal prosecutors and casino company Las Vegas Sands Corp have discussed settling a United States Justice Department probe into whether Sands violated money-laundering laws regarding a pair of high-rolling gamblers who were later charged with crimes, people familiar with the case said.

* English Premier League soccer games will move to NBC from Fox and ESPN next year under a new deal announced.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
