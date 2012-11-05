PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney crisscrossed the country Sunday to energize supporters in key states, as new polls forecast a down-to-the-wire election and both sides claimed they had the momentum to win.

* Wall Street pay will bounce in 2012 from last year’s sharply reduced levels, but bonuses will be lower and have more strings attached than before the financial crisis, the latest tally of finance-industry compensation shows.

* The European Central Bank is looking into whether it is treating Spanish government Treasury bills too generously when commercial banks present them as collateral for loans, potentially reviving concerns over the safety of the central bank’s 3 trillion euros ($3.85 trillion)balance sheet.

* Mutual funds run by three of the banks that helped Facebook Inc go public were quick to flock to the stock during the high-profile initial public offering in May, but new data show they were also among the first out the door when the social-network giant’s stock began tanking soon after.

* Billionaire Beanie Baby mogul Ty Warner has notified Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts that an unidentified buyer has offered him $900 million for the Four Seasons Hotel New York, according to people briefed on the matter.