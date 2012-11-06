PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 6

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After more than one million television ads, countless appearances and three contentious debates, the 2012 presidential election remained on a knife’s edge with both candidates seeking to shore up support in states crucial to their chances Tuesday. ()

* European Union regulators have warned that a planned deal to create Europe’s largest package-delivery company through the takeover of TNT Express by United Parcel Service Inc raises competition problems in almost all 27 member states, according to a person familiar with the situation. ()

* Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman couldn’t fix the rocky relationship between two of his top executives. Now one of them, Paul Taubman, is on his way out while the other, Colm Kelleher, has been given a larger role. ()

* Abbott Laboratories unit AbbVie Inc sold $14.7 billion of bonds in the U.S. debt market’s largest offering in more than three years. ()

* Midsize broker Stifel Financial Corp agreed to buy KBW Inc in a cash-and-stock deal worth over $575 million to expand its footprint in the financial-services sector, KBW’s longtime speciality. ()