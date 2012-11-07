FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 7
November 7, 2012 / 7:00 AM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Voters awarded President Barack Obama a second term Tuesday, as he swept most battleground states despite voters’ lingering concerns about the economy and the direction that the country is headed. ()

* Democrats maintained control of the U.S. Senate after winning three GOP held seats, and defending four others that Republicans had hoped to win, based on projections of individual races from the Associated Press and television networks. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would end one probe into how the company’s Bear Stearns Cos. unit packaged and sold home loans to investors, according to people familiar with the case. ()

* McGraw-Hill Companies Inc has entered into exclusive discussions to sell its education unit to Apollo Global Management LLC and the two sides could reach an agreement within a few weeks, people familiar with the matter said. ()

* More than 30 Goldman Sachs executives, including Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein, recently cashed in stock options awarded in the afterglow of the company’s initial public offering in 1999. ()

