REFILE-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 12
November 12, 2012

REFILE-PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 12

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China’s banks are likely to face pressure to adjust their business models as the country looks to rebalance its economy toward more consumption and away from bank-fueled investment, which has enriched lenders.()

* Disruptions to Google Inc’s search and email services in China over the weekend underscore the uncertainty surrounding Beijing’s effort to control the flow of information into the country. ()

* Hertz Global Holdings Inc has tentatively agreed to shed about a dozen locations at U.S. airports in a concession aimed at winning U.S. regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of rival Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Inc according to people familiar with the negotiations. ()

* Apple Inc and HTC Corp announced a broad ten-year licensing agreement that settles all of the lawsuits between the companies around the world. ()

* Mark Thompson’s debut at the helm of New York Times Co on Monday signals that he has survived, at least for now, the doubts that have dogged him since the Jimmy Savile scandal erupted at the British Broadcasting Corp last month. But big challenges await him at his new job.()

