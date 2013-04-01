PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 1

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. flew F-22 stealth fighter jets to South Korea Sunday for joint exercises, a further demonstration of advanced military capabilities meant to deter provocations from Pyongyang. ()

* States are becoming increasingly polarized over abortion, as some legislatures pass ever-tighter restrictions on the procedure while others consider stronger legal protections for it, advocates on both sides say. ()

* Cyprus’s central bank spelled out the financial damage to big deposit holders at Bank of Cyprus PCL, the country’s biggest lender, saying they will lose almost 40 percent of their deposits as a result of a sweeping restructuring of the lender. ()

* U.S. authorities are investigating whether a unit of Japanese electronics giant Panasonic Corp paid bribes abroad to land business, according to company documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. ()

* Decision time is nearing for Nokia Corp Chief Executive Stephen Elop on how to proceed with the Nokia Siemens Networks joint venture - a former problem child that has turned to a cash cow during his 30-month tenure. ()

* Louis D‘Ambrosio received no bonus or stock awards for serving as Sears Holdings Corp chief executive last year, cutting his compensation by nearly 90 percent to $1.3 million, according to a regulatory filing. ()

* Aereo Inc, the Web television startup backed by media mogul Barry Diller, has discussed partnerships with major pay-TV distributors and Internet service providers, including AT&T Inc and Dish Network Corp, as it looks to roll out its fledgling service to more markets, people familiar with the matter say. ()

* The government of Saudi Arabia confirmed Sunday that it is seeking to regulate local use of Internet-based messaging services such as Skype and Whatsapp, and threatened “suitable measures” if the providers of those services failed to comply with its demands. ()

* Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co said MetroPCS Communications Inc investors should vote against a merger with Deutsche Telekom AG unit T-Mobile USA, adding to negative sentiment around the deal just two weeks before shareholders are to vote. ()