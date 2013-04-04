FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 4
April 4, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Thirty U.S. state attorneys general are investigating alleged interest-rate rigging by banks that set Libor, and the probe isn’t slowing despite a U.S. judge’s ruling last week in favor of the banks in private lawsuits. ()

* A U.S. federal watchdog is faulting bank regulators for a flawed review of foreclosure documents, for not ensuring banks were using consistent methods to determine which foreclosure files to scrutinize for possible errors. ()

* Ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader Matthew Taylor pleaded guilty to a single count of wire fraud for concealing trades which cost Goldman $118.4 million to unwind. He told a U.S. federal judge he made the big bets to boost his reputation and bonus at the bank. ()

* Under pressure from investors, six of the biggest U.S. drugmakers, including Eli Lilly & Co and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, are revising their compensation policies to make it easier to recover payouts to an executive who violates ethics rules or otherwise behaves inappropriately. ()

* Walt Disney Co is shutting down LucasArts, the once-pioneering videogame unit of George Lucas’s “Star Wars” empire. Nearly all of the unit’s roughly 200 employees were laid off, according to a person close to the San Francisco company. ()

* Lululemon Athletica Inc said Wednesday that its top product executive will leave the company, just weeks after the apparel maker pulled some of its yoga pants from store shelves for being too see-through. ()

* An investor group led by professional baseball team St. Louis Cardinals is in advanced talks to acquire the Memphis Redbirds from a nonprofit group that controls the minor league baseball team. ()

