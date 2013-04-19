PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. carbon-dioxide emissions have fallen dramatically in recent years, in large part because the country is making more electricity with natural gas instead of coal. ()

* The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation released photos of two suspects in Monday’s Boston Marathon bombings and urged the public to come forward with information about them. ()

* Barclays Plc on Thursday wiped away the last vestiges of a scandal-tainted era at the big British bank, ousting two of its most senior executives in the biggest shake-up since its chairman, chief executive and chief operating officer resigned in rapid succession last summer. ()

* KPMG LLP said it plans to reassess its internal safeguards, the latest fallout from an insider-trading case that has led to the firing of a senior partner and the accounting firm’s resignation as the auditor for two companies. ()

* Morgan Stanley damped investors’ expectations of a long-awaited turnaround with a surprisingly weak first-quarter trading performance. ()

* The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is expected to move as soon as Friday to end a three-month grounding of Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner jet, according to people familiar with the matter. ()

* Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf was arrested early Friday and presented to court, which placed him under house arrest pending trial on charges related to his moves against the judiciary in 2007. ()

* The Portuguese government said Thursday that it has identified a series of spending cuts to fill a budget hole and keep its 78 billion euros ($102 billion) bailout on track. ()

* Nokia’s stable of basic mobile phones hit a pothole in the first quarter, sending the company’s stock down to a five-month low and leading the company’s chief executive to point to Lumia smartphone upgrades coming in the next two months as reason for hope. ()