FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A short-lived hoax on Twitter briefly erased $200 billion of value from U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, underscoring the vulnerability of financial markets to computerized trading programs that buy and sell shares without human intervention. ()

* Barring a last-minute rescue, Fisker Automotive Inc is poised to become another DeLorean Motor Co or Tucker Corp, a symbol of the difficulties of creating entirely new car companies. ()

* Wal-Mart and Warner Bros struck a deal making the retail chain the only place in the U.S. to buy tickets to the first screenings of June’s Superman film “Man of Steel.” ()

* A government watchdog warned that regulators need to be more aggressive in reducing exposure among major Wall Street firms if they want to eliminate concerns about “too-big-to-fail” banks. ()

* BlackRock Inc is retreating from plans to allow customers to trade corporate bonds directly with one another on its own platform, in a setback for the giant asset manager’s efforts to pick up a chunk of business long dominated by Wall Street. ()

* A fight is brewing between Washington and New Delhi over provisions in the United States’s draft immigration bill that could hobble Indian outsourcing firms’ businesses in the U.S. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.