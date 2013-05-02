PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The U.S. Department of Defense expects in coming weeks to grant two separate security approvals for Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, along with iPhones and iPads running Apple’s latest operating system -- moves that would boost the number of U.S. government agencies allowed to use those devices. ()

* Twelve months ago, Facebook Inc barely had a mobile business. On Wednesday, the social network disclosed how that has changed: Nearly one out of every three dollars it produces now comes from advertising on smartphones and tablets. ()

* Boeing Co’s board of directors gave approval to its commercial airplanes unit to start selling a new version of its long-range 777 jetliner, according to a person familiar with the decision. ()

* An Ontario court rejected an attempt by Ecuadorean plaintiffs to collect a multi-billion dollar environmental award from Chevron Corp in Canada, giving the oil company a fresh victory in a legal battle that has sprawled far beyond the Amazonian jungles where it began. ()

* Cablevision Systems Corp is adding Glenn Beck’s upstart network TheBlaze TV to its programming lineup later this month, the companies announced, the latest move by the conservative commentator to expand his presence on traditional TV. ()

* Ford Motor Co said it would add a third shift to its Kansas City, Missouri assembly plant to increase production of F-150 pickup trucks as demand for the vehicles rises. ()

* Eastman Kodak Co has filed a plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection that would hand ownership of the company to its bondholders and unsecured creditors. ()