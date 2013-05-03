PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has issued subpoenas to U.S. auto lenders over the sale of extended warranties and other financial products. ()

* The Pentagon has redesigned its biggest “bunker buster” bomb with more advanced features intended to enable it to destroy Iran’s most heavily fortified and defended nuclear site.

* In comments that appear aimed at pressuring Vodafone to sell its stake in the companies’ U.S. joint venture, Verizon’s CEO hinted that Verizon Wireless might not pay a distribution to its two owners this year. ()

* Senator Charles Grassley is expanding his investigation into how investors got advance word of a market-moving Medicare policy decision. ()

* A year ago, James Dimon was the king of Wall Street. Now, the chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase is grappling with a thicket of problems that threaten to hamstring the nation’s largest bank for years. ()

* Book retailer Barnes & Noble is adding Google’s apps and online services including gmail to its Nook HD tablets in an effort to boost sales and match rivals such as Amazon’s Kindle Fire tablet. ()

* As Glencore Xstrata shares start trading Friday, CEO Ivan Glasenberg’s focus is on integrating the two firms, squeezing out every ounce of profit, and watching for the next deal. ()