PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 6
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 6:40 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. courts are doling out more lenient punishment to tax evaders hiding money offshore than to other tax cheats. ()

* Senators began laying the groundwork for formal debate on immigration-overhaul legislation, including a provision that would extend immigration rights for same-sex couples. ()

* Malaysian stocks surged on Monday to a record high and the currency jumped after the ruling party Sunday retained power in country’s general elections, reassuring investors who had worried about a potential change of government. ()

* Many influential investors began the year betting that Treasury prices would slide as the U.S. economy accelerated, ending a decades-long fixed-income bull market. But that hasn’t happened. ()

* As companies step up stock buybacks to return cash to shareholders, compensation targets tied to per-share earnings are increasing many executives’ pay. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
