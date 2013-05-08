FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* America’s credit crunch is easing.

* Airlines’ restructuring has produced a sharp reduction in service that is curtailing traveler choice and some local economies even as it improves the industry’s health. ()

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 15056.20, piercing another record threshold as investors’ fear of missing out on the rally has replaced potential concerns about the risk of a selloff. ()

* Bangladesh’s factory disasters spotlight poor working conditions there. But for apparel retailers seeking better standards - without giving up low-wage workers - prospects aren’t much better elsewhere in the developing world. ()

* Investors faced little resistance in their months-long campaign to push the Japanese currency within one yen of 100 to the dollar. Covering that last bit of ground is proving much harder. ()

* China’s trade swung to a surplus in April after showing a small deficit in March as exports posted a better-than-expected rise - but analysts cautioned that the 14.7 percentage growth in exports during the month may have been a bit too good to be true. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.