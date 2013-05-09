FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The nation’s biggest banks are going on the offensive to fend off growing efforts in Washington to rein them in. ()

* Across the U.S., earnings season came and went with few signs that companies are taking advantage of the SEC’s green light to tweet or post market moving information. ()

* Enron’s former president and CEO Jeffrey Skilling and the Justice Department have reached an agreement that would cut his federal prison sentence to as little as 14 years from 24 years. ()

* In-flight Internet speeds could rival those on the ground under a proposal expected to move forward on Thursday. U.S. airlines have been rolling out internet service on flights for several years. But the service, which typically uses Earth-based antennas, is often too slow for today’s data-guzzling Web apps. ()

* Samsung’s Galaxy S4 smartphone takes advantage of the South Korean electronics company’s chip and display manufacturing prowess to get its materials costs close to Apple’s iPhone 5. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.