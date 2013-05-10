FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 10
May 10, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The federal deficit is shrinking faster than expected due to surging tax revenue and bailout paybacks, altering the budget debate. ()

* During his visit to Russia last year, deceased Boston bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was coolly received by the Dagestan region’s Islamists, who found him to be brash. ()

* The Yen’s decline signals hopes for a more groundbreaking economic shift: the reversal of nearly two decades of stagnation, weak demand and declining prices. ()

* A multibillion-dollar settlement of a federal investigation into Johnson & Johnson’s sales practices is on hold, as J&J seeks to avoid wording in the agreement that could leave it vulnerable to private lawsuits. ()

* Futures regulators are close to an agreement that would end a months-long standoff over a central plank of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law and finally bring more transparency to the trading of swaps, the complex financial contracts at the heart of the financial crisis. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
