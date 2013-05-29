PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The battle for control of Dell is about to move into a new, heated phase, when the company and the group trying to buy it will for the first time be able to press their case directly to shareholders. ()

* A proliferation of counterfeit malaria drugs in Africa threatens to undermine years of progress in tackling the disease. ()

* Home prices surged during the first quarter at their fastest pace in nearly seven years, the latest sign of a sustained warm-up in an economic recovery that has otherwise been marked by starts and stops.()

* Comcast isn’t obliged to distribute Tennis Channel as widely as its own niche sports networks, a three-judge panel said. ()

* Nike is pulling the plug on its Livestrong brand of sneakers and clothing after a nine-year relationship with the foundation started by Lance Armstrong, which helped raise more than $100 million for cancer survivors.

* A former senior partner at KPMG will plead guilty to securities fraud for providing confidential information about some of the firm’s clients in exchange for cash and gifts as part of an insider-trading scheme.

* Apple CEO Tim Cook, defending its prowess as a tech trend-setter, hinted that wearable devices may play a role in future product plans. ()