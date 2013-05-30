FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* David Petraeus, the former U.S. Army general who resigned last year as CIA chief, is rebooting his career with KKR , the giant private-equity firm. ()

* China’s largest meat processor struck a surprise $4.7 billion agreement to buy Smithfield Foods, a deal that would mark the biggest Chinese takeover of an American company. ()

* Berkshire Hathaway’s MidAmerican Energy unit plans to buy Nevada utility NV Energy Inc for about $5.6 billion in cash, a sign that Warren Buffett’s corporate empire is betting on the recovery of a state hit hard by the recession. ()

* Blackstone is planning to withdraw close to $400 million from embattled hedge fund firm SAC Capital Advisors LP, potentially twice as much as earlier expected. ()

* The U.S. government won a victory against tax cheats with offshore bank accounts after Swiss officials agreed on Wednesday to let banks release information on the overall holdings of their American clients. ()

* The Obama administration is set to announce on Thursday that its signature consumer-mortgage modification initiative, due to expire at the end of the year, will be extended for two more years. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.