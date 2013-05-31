PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Analysts differ on whether a sharp May rise in long-term interest rates signals a bursting bond bubble, the aftereffect of clumsy Fed communication or a welcome sign the U.S. economy is, at last, on the mend. ()

* The top-selling class of blood pressure drugs is under attack from an unusual source: a senior regulator at the Food and Drug Administration. Bucking his bosses, Thomas Marciniak is seeking stronger warnings about the drugs known as angiotensin receptor blockers, or ARBs, according to internal documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. ()

* China already owns ThinkPad laptops, Volvo cars and AMC movie theaters. Can it sell Smithfield Ham? A look at past Chinese purchases suggests that the answer is likely, “Yes.” Chinese companies have stumbled in efforts to build homegrown brands in areas ranging from autos to tennis shoes. But with a few hitches - notably Volvo’s in the sputtering European car market - the companies have managed to keep existing global brands healthy by investing and persuading senior managers to stay on board. ()

* Blackstone Group LP backed out of the bidding for Dell Inc last month. Yet many of the buyout firm’s investors still are part of the tussle. One of them is the New Jersey Division of Investment, an agency managing money for seven state pension funds. It committed $50 million to the investment fund Blackstone would have tapped to finance a bid for the computer maker. ()

* Corporate profits declined and the government pulled back even more than first thought early this year, but consumers showed resiliency despite higher taxes. U.S. gross domestic product, a measure of all goods and services produced in the economy, advanced at a 2.4 percent seasonally adjusted annual rate between January and March, a small downward revision from last month’s 2.5 percent reading, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Consumers were the overwhelming driver of the moderate growth in the quarter. Personal consumption expenditures were revised up to a 3.4 percent gain - the largest increase in the category since the fourth quarter of 2010. ()