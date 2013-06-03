PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Shrinking near-term federal deficits, slowing health care cost increases and partisan gridlock have all but wiped out the likelihood for a deal this year to cut long-term deficits, perhaps delaying a compromise until after the 2014 midterm elections.

* SAC Capital Advisors is bracing for investors to pull an estimated $3.5 billion from the firm as the hedge-fund giant continues to battle fallout from an intensifying insider-trading probe.

* Glencore Xstrata and Blackstone Group are among the suitors circling the Canadian iron ore operations that Rio Tinto has put on the block. The 59 percent stake in Iron Ore Co of Canada could fetch about $4 billion.

* Prosecutors are probing whether UBS’s French unit helped bankers from the parent company in Switzerland approach and encourage French clients to open Swiss bank accounts that allowed them to evade taxes.

* A month of rising U.S. Treasury yields spurred a selloff last week among dividend-rich stocks such as utilities and REITs that had benefited from rock-bottom interest rates. Now the question is: Will Treasury yields go higher?

* The U.S. Justice Department appears to have an early edge as Apple heads to court Monday to face civil accusations that it conspired with five publishers to drive up the price of e-books.

* Apple signed a music-streaming licensing deal with Warner Music Group, possibly paving the way for other publishers to follow and getting Apple’s Internet radio plan closer to reality.

* A prominent proxy adviser said Sprint Nextel shareholders should vote for a $20.1 billion acquisition by SoftBank, but set aside the question of whether the deal is better than a rival proposal from Dish Network.