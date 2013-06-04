FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 4
#Market News
June 4, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. factories in May posted their worst month since the end of the recession, as weakness overseas overwhelmed a still-shaky manufacturing recovery at home.

()

* The White House is set to announce a set of executive actions aimed at reining in certain patent-holding firms, known as “patent trolls” to their detractors, amid concerns that the firms are abusing the patent system.

()

* Zynga said it plans to lay off about 18 percent of its staff and close certain office locations as the embattled social games maker seeks to cut costs.

()

* Onetime activist investor Paul Kazarian is trying to jump back into the boldface world of deal making with an offer to buy Greek bonds, but it isn’t clear that he is the heavyweight he once was. ()

* U.S. regulators took a long-awaited step to address market vulnerabilities, proposing that a first round of large, nonbank financial companies, including AIG, face tougher government oversight. ()

* Apple was the conduit for five major publishers that sought to drive up the price of electronic books, as the technology company entered the market in 2010, a Justice Department lawyer told a federal court.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
